Village of Massena starts parking ban for winter

Massena skyline from the Center Street round-about. Christopher Lenney/NNY Magazines

MASSENA — A parking ban on village streets is now in effect from 2 to 6 a.m. each day.

“Please understand this ban is to assist DPW in its efforts to keep our streets clear of snow during the winter months,” Police Chief Jason M. Olson said in a news release. “If you have an issue and need to park in the street temporarily, please notify this office, and we will work with you.”

