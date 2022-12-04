Massena joins biosolids study

Massena village trustees have agreed to join with St. Lawrence County for a centralized biosolids composting facility feasibility study. The village of Massena, as a participating municipality in the shared services project, will provide three years of data from it’s wastewater operations to assist in completing the study. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — Massena village trustees have agreed to join with St. Lawrence County for a centralized biosolids composting facility feasibility study.

“In essence, the county reached out to us looking to see what we could do with the black sludge that gets pumped out, and it’s no cost to us. So, it’s just exploring ways that we can actually reduce costs doing this,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.