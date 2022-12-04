MASSENA — Massena village trustees have agreed to join with St. Lawrence County for a centralized biosolids composting facility feasibility study.
“In essence, the county reached out to us looking to see what we could do with the black sludge that gets pumped out, and it’s no cost to us. So, it’s just exploring ways that we can actually reduce costs doing this,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller said the village’s cost to haul sludge away was “astronomical.”
“I know when I first started here, we actually explored some of this on the internet with the village of Massena doing an undertaking of their own,” he said.
The goal of this facility would be to reduce the cost of sludge disposal for the individual wastewater facilities through efficiency of operations, and also generate revenue from the sale of the beneficial and environmentally safe compost. But, Mr. Miller said, his concern was the potential for one organization to control the resale of the byproduct.
“How’s that going to look?” he said. “I hope it’s a good plan. But, I just get nervous if one outfit’s going to run it.”
The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators had entered into an agreement with the Development Authority of the North Country to complete a feasibility study for the facility. Legislators had requested DANC evaluate options to reduce the cost associated with wastewater sludge treatment and disposal for the 20 individual municipal wastewater facilities within the county.
A committee comprised of county legislators, DANC personnel, the St. Lawrence County director of planning, and the town of Colton Department of Public Works superintendent is evaluating the feasibility of constructing the centralized wastewater sludge collection, dewatering and biosolids composting facility within the county.
The village of Massena, as a participating municipality in the shared services project, will provide three years of data from its wastewater operations to assist in completing the study.
DANC will compile data from the participating municipalities, identify centralized facility permitting requirements, prepare a basis of design and an operational model, develop project cost estimates, determine a project funding strategy and issue a final report.
