MASSENA — The village of Massena is currently looking at an estimated 31.8% increase in its Police and Fire Retirement System payment.
Treasurer Kevin Felt told village trustees this week that the estimated bill for that payment is $561,195, while the village is looking at an estimated 4.4% increase in the Employees’ Retirement System contribution of $481,052 compared to last year’s actual bill.
“The Comptroller’s Office has issued a retirement invoice for the 21-22 budget year. Payments are going to be due in February. We would use the December 2021 payment option to take advantage of the discount,” Mr. Felt said. “It’s a big jump compared to last year’s actual bill, and this is a reflection of last year’s market.”
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire asked how that compared to what had been budgeted.
“We were aware of this significant increase?” he asked.
Mr. Felt said they knew it would be coming.
“Now is just kind of the estimated bill,” he said.
Mr. Felt noted that the rates would be coming back down.
“It’s that one-year blip,” he said.
He also reported on the return of the tax roll to St. Lawrence County for unpaid taxes for the 2021-22 tax warrant period that ended on Sept. 30.
Mr. Felt said there was $366,711.86 in unpaid taxes and an additional $26,279.72 in interest and fees due to the village for 285 parcels. The St. Lawrence County Treasurer’s Office will now attempt to collect the money owed to the village.
He also told trustees that he was in the process of opening up a bank account with NBT Bank in preparation for the transfer of the Massena Rescue Squad from the town to the village effective Jan. 1.
“With the transition that’s going to happen with the rescue squad between the town and the village, I will be opening a new bank account to keep track of all the money going in and out for that purpose,” he said.
Mr. Felt said he would obtain the necessary paperwork from NBT Bank, which would need to be signed by village trustees.
“I’ll get started now so we try to make sure we get it in time for Jan. 1,” he said.
