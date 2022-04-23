MASSENA — Village officials are moving forward with plans to replace the Maple Street and Center Street culvert carrying the stormwater tributary to the Grasse River.
Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller told trustees last month that the project cost might be higher than anticipated, and they would need to consider if they want to move forward with it. He said that although the village received nearly $1 million for the project, it would be responsible for covering any cost beyond that.
Mr. Miller said he has been communicating with the state Department of Transportation about the project.
“We’ve had some issues with the way the scope of the project was handed off to a consulting firm,” Mr. Miller said during the March meeting. “I think we need to understand the state is going to put $997,000. Anything over that is the village. There’s no more coffers to cover everything. After $997,000, it will come out of the village’s pocket.”
However, during last week’s board meeting, Mr. Miller said the village should be OK financially. He said he had a conference call with the project consultant.
“We think we can probably stay under the $1 million. That’s the evaluation on the culvert that’s under maintenance, maybe do a relining of it, which could save quite a few funds,” he said.
The funding was approved through the village’s 2021 BRIDGE NY application. BRIDGE NY is available to all municipalities authorized to receive and administer state and federal transportation funding.
Awards are made through a competitive process and support all phases of project development, including design, right-of-way acquisition and construction.
Evaluations are based on the structural condition of a bridge or culvert and its resiliency. Significance is based on traffic volumes, detour considerations, the number and types of businesses served and the overall impact on commerce. Consideration is also given to projects that provide demonstrable benefit for state-defined Environmental Justice Communities.
The village was one of 88 local governments receiving a share of $216.2 million last year to rehabilitate and replace bridges and culverts in every region of the state.
Village officials had hoped to replace a concrete box culvert as part of the reconstruction of the Parker Avenue bridge, which reopened to traffic in 2018. However, funding was not available at the time.
Mr. Miller said the state DOT is now reviewing the project. Once that’s complete, he will recommend that the board agree to move forward with the consultant to begin the work.
“Worst-case scenario, if it goes over, we still have $1 million of this needed project funded,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said.
Trustees in their resolution to move the project forward said construction would begin no later than 24 months after funds are awarded and that the construction phase of the project would be completed within 30 months.
