MASSENA — Village of Massena officials are moving forward with plans to repair Veterans Memorial Park, but those may take some time, according to Mayor Gregory M. Paquin.
“We’re moving forward with that. I think we’ve narrowed down the design where it’s just going to be the one observation. You’ll be able to access it from the street. It’s really nice,” he said.
He said there would be a path down to the park and pre-cast walls to address drainage issues at the site.
The Department of Public Works will be handling the repairs.
“At the end of the day I think the one terrace I call it is really what’s going to fit in there. I think the wall will do the trick. It’s going to be really ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act)-compliant,” DPW Superintendent Marty G. Miller said.
He said there would be two access points to the park and down to the gazebo with the renovations.
“We’re just ready to get going on it, to sign on the dotted line and get kind of a schedule. We’d like to get the west side retaining wall done. We’re shooting to get that done this fall. We’ll start in late August and the rest is just going to be we’ll get done what we can this year. We’ll get as much done as we can this year and come back in the spring for phase two,” he said.
Mr. Paquin said “the dream of all dreams” is to have it done by next Memorial Day.
“But, I think we better set our expectations maybe next year from this Veterans Day,” he said.
The Andrews Street park, which has hosted countless ceremonies, weddings, concerts, holiday tree lightings and other events over the decades, has been in need of repair after starting to show signs of some significant failure over the past 20 years. Mr. Paquin has said that one of his concerns was that the retaining walls were failing and drainage had become a significant issue.
Engineers had determined the existing walls needed to be removed, additional draining needed to be installed and soil replaced prior to installing the new walls. The additional drainage, along with a larger precast retaining walls system, will prevent the new system from failing.
Village officials had unsuccessfully sought grant funding and began seeking donations from organizations, businesses, community members, or anyone wishing to assist in ensuring the longevity of the park. Because the village can’t solicit donations, American Legion Post 79 took the lead to raise funds for the repairs.
Cash or checks may be dropped off at the American Legion or mailed to American Legion Post 79, 40 E. Orvis St., Massena, N.Y. 13662. Checks should be made out to American Legion Post 79, with a notation in the memo line that it’s for “Veterans Memorial Park Project.”
