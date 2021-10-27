MASSENA — Massena Mayor Timothy J. Ahlfeld says discussions involving the village, town and Massena Rescue Squad are ongoing as part of the plan to transfer management of the rescue squad from the town to the village, and he would like to have a document ready for review by village trustees by Friday.
“It’s not insurmountable, but it’s going to take some work to get us to that point,” he told trustees.
Mr. Ahlfeld, along with Massena Fire Department Foreman Aaron Hardy and Village Administrator Monique Chatland, met with the Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit on Oct. 10.
“We met with their executive board. We got a tour of the facility. We also met with the rank and file to answer any questions that they may have as far as the transfer, what questions that we could answer at that time. It was a very productive meeting that probably lasted about an hour-and-a-half,” Mr. Ahlfeld said.
He said it was a meeting in which they didn’t leave with more questions than they had going in.
“In other words, we got answers to questions that we had on both sides,” he said.
Mr. Ahlfeld said they laid out a timeline for the potential contract completion between the village and Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit. The transfer is expected to become official at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31.
“Monique shared with them the template that we use with the Massena Volunteer Fire Department, and they were presented that hard copy and electronic format,” he said.
He also attended a meeting of the rescue squad’s board of managers on Oct. 12.
“I came to it because I had seen minutes from their previous meeting and they had questions for the village of Massena. So, I just came as an audience member. At the end of the meeting, they asked if I had anything to say. I just said, ‘I’m here to answer any questions you may have.’ We got into a productive dialogue about their potential role as we move forward — who would hold the certificate of need, what the village’s plan would be if the resource recovery money went to eventually dry,” Mr. Ahlfeld said.
He said the members also asked if there would be a surcharge to town residents, but not village residents.
“I quickly answered that. There’ll be no change in service, and there will be no surcharge to people outside of the village of Massena. The people outside the village of Massena will not pay any more than the people inside the village for the service,” he said.
Mr. Ahlfeld and Massena Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy had announced in September that the village would assume management of the Massena Rescue Squad from the town of Massena at the end of the year.
They said discussions had been ongoing between the town and village for several months regarding the potential transfer of the rescue squad and its assets to the village, and that a “tremendous amount of work” had already been done by both parties behind the scenes.
The Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit currently contracts with the town to provide rescue squad services, and that contract will transfer to the village at the start of 2022. The town will pay bills that are generated up to Dec. 31, and the village will take over payment in January, and the town will keep any resource recovery money generated by the rescue squad until the end of the year.
The transfer will give the village management of three safety components with the Massena Rescue Squad, Massena Volunteer Fire Department and Massena Police Department.
