MASSENA — A grant-funded study of waterfront revitalization in Massena could help village officials with future grant applications. But they’re not sure they want to cover the $25,000 local share of the grant given the uncertainty of state funding.
During this week’s Massena Village Board meeting, Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire noted that they had already tabled a resolution that would authorize an agreement with Barton & Loguidice for professional planning services.
“I was hesitant. I wanted some clarification on the cost aspect,” he said.
Mr. LeBire suggested they table it once again for further study.
“Even though the village share may seem small, it’s still $25,000. We have a lot of stuff we have to accomplish in the village. If the state aid doesn’t come in the way it’s supposed to, we could be in a really tough position,” he said, suggesting they explore it further “when we know all the financials.”
If the study moved forward, he said it would assist with future grant applications.
“Of particular importance for this study is it gives you points when you go for the bigger grants. It adds strength to your grant applications if you have a current updated plan and study. That’s the justification for this,” Mr. LeBire said.
Village officials agreed in December to seek a qualified consultant who could help develop the village’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program. During that meeting, Business Development Corporation Executive Director James Murphy said they wanted to develop a plan that identified appropriate land and water uses, projects and public enhancements along the Grasse River waterfronts in the village.
The plan would guide development, explore opportunities for connections between downtown and the waterfront, help restore the ecological health of the Grasse River, encourage use of waterways as recreational and economic development assets, and serve as an economic road map to attracting businesses, residents and investment.
A previous plan done by the town and village of Massena and town of Louisville was never adopted after the village Board of Trustees and Massena Town Council withdrew from the plan in September 2010. Trustees withdrew because the centerpiece of the plan, a hydroelectric facility over the Grasse River, was taken off the table. The Massena Electric Department pulled the plug on the project, citing problems dealing with state legislators.
The Town Council withdrew for similar reasons, with former Supervisor Joseph D. Gray noting he didn’t see the point in finishing the process without the dam.
A failed weir in the mid-1980s resulted in dramatically lower water levels in the Grasse River. The dam would have restored water levels there, as well as upriver in the town of Louisville, creating opportunities for waterfront redevelopment.
