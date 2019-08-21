MASSENA — Village of Massena officials are requesting proposals from firms that are interested in assisting with contract negotiations with the village’s bargaining units.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said officials had already renegotiated a contract with the Massena Permanent Firefighters Local 2220, but contracts for five other unions were expiring.
“Some of you on the board might recall the last time we had contracts come up, all six expired at one time. We did a request for proposals for that to hire someone to assist with contract negotiations,” Mr. LeBire said during Tuesday’s village board meeting.
Among the bargaining units whose contracts will be expiring on May 31, 2020 are the Department of Public Works’ Civil Service Employees Association Local 1000, and the Massena Police Department’s Massena Police Protective Association.
Other contracts include 10 employees covered under a management contract, five employees covered under a personnel contract, three employees covered under a recreation management contract and three employees covered under a recreation maintenance contract.
Village officials had signed off on a three-year contract with Massena Permanent Firefighters Local 2220 in April, with that contract running from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2023.
“We already took one bite out of the apple. We were successful with the fire department and have a new contract with them,” Mr. LeBire said.
He said village officials had previously used an outside firm to help with some negotiations, while they handled others themselves.
“We look to try to move away from that some. The last time Trustee Ahlfeld (former Trustee Timothy J. Ahlfeld) and I ended up utilizing that person for the last three contracts,” Mr. LeBire said.
This time, Mr. LeBire and Trustee Christine Winston are the village’s representatives. With five remaining contracts, “due to the large amount of information and logistics involved in these,” Mr. LeBire said they were still looking to use the services of someone to assist with the negotiations.
“We’d like to offer the RFP (request for proposals) to see who’s out there and what they have to offer ... and possibly bring them on,” he said.
Proposals, which are due by Sept. 11, must include previous experience, references, hourly rates, travel costs, schedule availability and proposed negotiator profiles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.