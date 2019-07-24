MASSENA — Two village of Massena officials say they were expecting more information from a consolidation study report than what was presented to the town and village boards on July 22.
“We’re at the end. We’re going to wrap it up,” Kent Gardner, project director for the Center for Governmental Research, Rochester, said during a presentation to the village and town boards.
But Mayor Timmy J. Currier and Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said they were looking for more information than what was provided in the report.
“I’m still trying to get my head wrapped around where we are. What I thought tonight would be is essentially yea or nay to dissolution and options, which I hear dissolution’s a no and there are potential options,” Mr. Currier said.
His belief, however, was that a seven-person citizen’s committee appointed by the village and town boards, which oversaw the report, would determine if a move made sense and the reason behind their recommendation.
“They come back, have something logical to look at that made sense independently, that had numbers to it. Citizens would have an opportunity to look at it and say, ‘we like that or we don’t like that,’” Mr. Currier said.
The draft report presented to the boards indicated the difficulty of merging some areas, such as the village’s Department of Public Works and town of Massena Highway Department, as well as the reasons for the difficulty. But there were no recommendations on how to potentially overcome that problem.
“I was honestly just a bit taken aback by how brief the report is on DPW and highway. Even though we did talk about it quite a bit in the past. I was eager to see more there,” Mr. LeBire said. “That’s where we’re going to need every bit of information. We need to know if it’s a serious consideration to be looked at by both boards. There are very easy solutions to some obstacles; there might not be some easy solutions to others. I was hoping to see more, and would like to see more.”
Timothy J. Ahlfeld, chair of the citizen’s committee, said the panel could have provided more information. But the group wanted to ensure both municipalities wouldn’t spend extra money to ultimately say they didn’t want to follow the recommendation.
“As far as the other small pieces, we can look at it. If you guys have the appetite for it, we’ll do it,” he said.
He suggested Mr. Currier, Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy and their boards get together and “let us know and we can re-engage. You’ve got the expert (Mr. Gardner) right here.”
Mr. Currier said some areas should be easy to consider consolidation.
“I think the court would be an easy one. Vote to dissolve the village court and the town is responsible for providing services. A lot of stuff we’re talking about tonight is easy stuff to get through,” he said.
On the other hand, he said, if town officials were planning to make a major investment in the highway department, village officials should take a hard look at merging whatever services they could.
“We should seriously look at that,” he said.
