MASSENA — New York State Department of Transportation grant funding of $1 million will allow the village of Massena to undertake a project that officials hoped to have done earlier, but didn’t have the funding.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said the village had been notified by DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez that the village Department of Public Works would receive funding for the replacement of the Maple Street and Center Street culvert carrying the stormwater tributary to the Grasse River.
The funding was approved through the village’s 2021 BRIDGE NY application. BRIDGE NY is available to all municipalities authorized to receive and administer state and federal transportation funding. Awards are made through a competitive process and support all phases of project development, including design, right-of-way acquisition and construction.
Evaluations are based on the structural condition of a bridge or culvert and its resiliency and significance based upon traffic volumes, detour considerations, the number and types of businesses served and the overall impact on commerce. Consideration is also given to projects that provide demonstrable benefit for state-defined Environmental Justice Communities.
The village was one of 88 local governments receiving a share of $216.2 million to rehabilitate and replace bridges and culverts in every region of the state.
“That’s money that would eventually have to be spent out of our accounts,” Mr. LeBire said. “Any time we can get assistance is a win-win for ratepayers and taxpayers.”
DPW Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad said the village was looking to replace a concrete box culvert as part of the DOT’s Parker Avenue bridge replacement project in 2016. The village had also requested that the DOT replace a sewer line.
However, he said, the village had to pay for the replacement of the sewer line, and would also have had to cover the cost for the box culvert.
He told village trustees in March that the replacement of the box culvert had an estimated cost of $600,000, which would have needed to come from the tax base.
But former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the availability of $200 million for local governments to make infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather events. The new funding allowed localities to rehabilitate and replace bridges and culverts statewide.
