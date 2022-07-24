MASSENA — The village of Massena’s Department of Public Works will be adding extra time next year for curbside brush pickup.
DPW Superintendent Marty G. Miller told village trustees this week that he would like to offer the service for one full week.
“I would like to see us add a week the first full week of July for our DPW crews to make one pass throughout the village,” he said.
Under the village code, Department of Public Works crews do curbside pickup of branches, tree trimmings and hedge clippings in April, May, September and October. However, Mr. Miller, who took over as DPW superintendent earlier this year after the retirement of Hassan A. Fayad, said he saw a need for extra pickups.
“I’ve been here a short time, but I can see an essential need for this,” he said. The spring and fall pickups would remain the same.”
He also plans to open the gate to the former DPW site on South Main Street from 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays so individuals can drop off their brush if possible. That would be in addition to the 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. hours the gate is open from Monday through Friday. The gate is closed on holidays.
Mr. Miller said if the Saturday morning opening is abused, such as people dumping garbage, he will shut the gate down for that day.
Leaves are handled separately. Under the current code, all grass cuttings and leaves must be placed in closed, clear bags, paper bags or in other DPW-approved containers. But, Mr. Miller said he would like to change that.
“I would like to see the usage of plastic bags for leaves be replaced with the paper bags. I think the guys can move a little quicker on that. What worries me now is supply and demand,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire recalled when the village began requiring clear bags for garbage and the frequent inability to find them, and he was concerned the same would be true for paper bags.
“There were lots of periods where that phone was ringing off the hook, ‘I can’t find clear bags,’” he said.
But, Mr. Miller said, he had checked with a couple of outlets to make sure paper bags would be readily available to the public before making his recommendation to the board.
“I think everybody’s okay with the July pickup. The move to the paper bags, let’s make sure that everybody’s on board,” Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said.
He suggested that, for the first year, residents have the option to use paper bags, but they would be required in the years after.
Village officials had announced in April 2021 that DPW employees would be reducing the amount of time they spend picking up brush and yard waste curbside because of staffing issues.
“The months in between, we need our crew rebuilding our roads, we need them doing the infrastructure work that summer that’s so valuable for them to do. We need to provide the service, but it needs to be April, May, September and October,” Mr. LeBire said in 2021.
