MASSENA — A proposed change to the village of Massena’s general code regarding sewers will allow Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad to negotiate rates and services for commercial and public agencies that want to use the village’s wastewater treatment plant.
The village currently accepts discharge from third parties at a rate of 10 cents per gallon.
“I would like to introduce new wording in there that allows me, whenever there is an outside source or third party that wants to come in with a different type of product than our normal waste, to negotiate an agreement,” Mr. Fayad told village trustees.
He said it would be similar to the ordinance regarding refuse, which “allows a little bit of leeway for the superintendent to negotiate rates.”
“This is no different,” Mr. Fayad said.
He said the rate would cover the cost of accepting the waste at the plant.
“The rates that we develop and charge would be enough to capture what we are expending at the wastewater treatment plant,” he said.
It would also cover the “soft costs” — the cost of personnel as well as any added electric or utility costs that impact the village, Mr. Fayad said.
He said the department had been approached several years ago by a company that wanted Massena to take its discharge.
“We did it on a trial basis. It just required a little bit more of an effort in our plan,” he said.
That company returned this year with a similar request, Mr. Fayad said.
“We feel that the current ordinance of 10 cents a gallon was representative enough for us to do that,” he said.
However, he wants the leeway to negotiate in the future.
“It just doesn’t make sense for us to accept and charge for certain product at a rate that doesn’t mitigate the expense,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said. “We’re not in business to lose money. We’re in business to provide service.”
Trustees will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18 to take comments on the proposed change. Before that hearing, Mr. LeBire said he wanted to ensure that the proposed change in wording accomplishes its intent.
“There might be a minor tweak,” he said. “But it will be official when it goes out for the public hearing notice. The intent will be the same.”
