MASSENA — Contractors have until July 16 if they want to bid on the potential demolition and removal of an East Orvis Street building that was gutted in a November 2016 fire and has not been addressed by the owner.
The property at 104 East Orvis St. had been condemned by the village’s code enforcement officer and is considered to be in violation of village code.
During their May meeting, village trustees had approved giving the owner 30 days after being served with papers by the code enforcement officer to address the structure, but in the meantime seeking bids for demolition if that became necessary.
Under the village code, the owner has to provide a remediation plan that must be approved, and then follow the plan. If it’s not remedied within 30 days, the village can “take whatever steps are necessary,” which includes demolition and removal of the structure, Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said during the May meeting.
No action had been taken on the property since 2019 when village trustees accepted a bid to remove a structurally unsafe porch from the building. The contract was awarded to Lavigne Construction, the low bidder of four companies, at $6,750.
One of the problems facing the village was determining the ownership. According to St. Lawrence County property transfer records, the property was sold by Salah Chaaban of Orleans, Ontario, to Frederick Brian Laughing of Akwesasne for $11. The deed was recorded July 11, 2017.
However, former Code Enforcement Officer Walter Bean told trustees they had been unable to find anyone named Laughing at the address of record on the deed, which he said was the Akwesasne Mohawk Tribal Council offices.
Village officials said they believed it was a fraudulent sale and the issue went to litigation.
Now, after consulting with the village attorney, trustees can proceed with the potential demolition and removal of the building, which can begin on July 21 and must be completed by Oct. 31. If the building is not addressed by the owner, trustees can move forward with accepting and awarding a contract to one of the bidders during the board’s July 20 meeting.
The contractor will be responsible for a number of tasks, including notifying the proper agencies for utility stake-out and disconnect and ensuring all services are disconnected.
They must also remove and properly dispose of all debris, demolish foundation walls 1.5 feet below finish grade, back fill the entire void with sand, gravel or other approved fill, place 4 inches of topsoil on the disturbed area, and place grass seed and straw covering or hydro seed.
In addition, they must replace any and all damaged public sidewalks, roadways or other areas as a result of demolition activity, and repair all damaged structures and all utilities as a result of demolition activity.
The project is offered “where is” and “as is,” according to the legal notice seeking bids.
“It is strongly recommended that interested parties perform a site visit prior to bid,” the legal notice says.
Proposals must be submitted to Village Administrator Monique Chatland by 10 a.m. July 16.
