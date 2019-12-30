MASSENA — Village of Massena officials are seeking a qualified consultant who can help develop the village’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.
They’ve put out a request for proposals that are due by 4 p.m. Jan. 10, with an award expected to be made during the Village Board’s Jan. 21 meeting.
James Murphy, executive director of the Business Development Corporation for a Greater Massena, said they want to develop a plan that identifies appropriate land and water uses, projects and public enhancements along the Grasse River waterfronts in the village.
The plan will guide development, explore opportunities for connections between downtown and the waterfront, help restore the ecological health of the Grasse River, encourage use of waterways as recreational and economic development assets, and serve as an economic road map to attracting businesses, residents and investment.
A previous plan done by the town and village of Massena and town of Louisville was never adopted after the village Board of Trustees and Massena Town Council withdrew from the plan in September 2010. Trustees withdrew because the centerpiece of the plan, a hydroelectric facility over the Grasse River, was taken off the table. The Massena Electric Department pulled the plug on the project, citing problems dealing with state legislators.
The Town Council withdrew for similar reasons, with former Supervisor Joseph D. Gray noting he didn’t see the point in finishing the process without the dam.
A failed weir in the mid-1980s resulted in dramatically lower water levels in the Grasse River. The dam would have restored water levels there, as well as upriver in the town of Louisville, creating opportunities for waterfront redevelopment.
Mr. Murphy said they’re taking a different approach this time around.
“We did realize the dam was off the table. That’s been apparent for a long time,” he said.
He said the original plan called for specific projects, such as the proposed Ray and Joan Kroc Community Center that never came to fruition.
“I appealed to the state that it didn’t make sense to have specific projects as part of it,” Mr. Murphy said.
Some efforts to revitalize the Water Street area are already underway. Among them is The Mercantile, formerly Slavin’s Furniture, which offers both office space and upscale apartments overlooking the Grasse River.
GoCo Ventures, owned by William and Susan Fiacco, is also investing in the community. They’re turning a former grain mill into a brewery and pub, and will also include apartments. They’re also acquiring and renovating the building that once housed the Department of Motor Vehicles and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. They plan to transform it into a mixed use building that will contain a local creamery, complete with a retail front, capacity for light manufacturing and residential units.
“I think that’s where downtown is going to see some good economic development,” Mr. Murphy said.
A park that’s being funded through multiple grants, including a state Department of State Local Waterfront Development Plan grant, is also on the horizon. The park will include a number of amenities such as pavilions, a bandshell, restrooms, observation deck and parking. A boat launch had originally been envisioned but, because of the steepness of the area, it would have been necessary to start it 120 feet away from the shore, which was cost-prohibitive.
However, Mr. Murphy said, taking canoe and kayak trips along the Grasse River is still one of the potential options on the table. He and a friend did a “river float” down the river from Louisville to the Massena Fire Station to test that plan. He said individuals could successfully float their canoe or kayak down the river and end up at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Massena, where they would find amenities such as a food truck awaiting them.
“We’ve gone down the river a couple of times in the summer and walked Water Street,” he said.
A group of about six individuals has been looking at possibilities and, once a consultant is on board, Mr. Murphy said they would be looking for public input to “try to get people excited about what could happen.”
“The five or six of us haven’t cornered the market on all the good ideas,” he said.
