MASSENA — A Massena park that has hosted countless ceremonies, weddings, concerts, holiday tree lightings and other events over the decades is in need of repair, and village of Massena officials are looking for financial assistance to address those concerns.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said Veterans Memorial Park has started to show “signs of some significant failures” over the past 20 years.
Specifically, he said, he’s concerned that the retaining walls are failing and drainage has become “a significant issue.”
“The village of Massena has discussed the proposed project with various engineers and determined the existing walls need to be removed, additional draining needs to be installed and soil replaced prior to installing new walls,” he said. “The additional drainage, along with a larger precast retaining walls system, will prevent the new system from failing.”
Mr. Paquin said the design was not yet finalized, “but we are working diligently to do so.”
Village officials have started seeking prices and donations from vendors for materials. The village will provide the labor for the anticipated project.
“The village has sought grant funding to cover the costs of this particular project with no success.
As a result, the village is seeking funding donations from organizations, businesses, community members, or anyone wishing to assist in ensuring the longevity of the park,” Mr. Paquin said.
He said more information would be forthcoming as they move ahead with the project.
Mr. Paquin said the park has a storied history.
A group called the Veterans Memorial Park Committee joined with a number of organizations, businesses, community members, volunteers and others about 20 years ago to finish the park to make it what it is today.
“The Veterans Memorial Park is a profound site in our community, a place to honor, reflect and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country and its citizens, as well as to honor those who serve today,” he said.
But now, Mr. Paquin said, it’s time for the community to step up and help rejuvenate the park.
He said anyone who wants to learn more about the proposed project can contact Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller at 315-769-6823, or email him at dpwsuper@village.massena.ny.us.
“We thank you in advance for your consideration,” he said.
