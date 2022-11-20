MASSENA — Tax collection season has ended for village residents, and 285 parcels are being returned to the St. Lawrence County treasurer for collection of unpaid taxes.
“We are returning unpaid taxes in the amount of $590,843.59 on 285 parcels to the county treasurer for collection,” Treasurer Kevin M. Felt told village trustees. “The amount of interest and fees owed is $42,104.57. Therefore, we will be receiving a payment of $632,948.16 from the county in February.”
He said that compares to $392,991.58 received last year on 285 parcels.
“The big discrepancy between the two amounts is the fact that last year we were not allowed to recover the water. So, that’s why it’s sizable this year,” Mr. Felt said.
He said tax collection through the end of the village’s collection period brought in $6,201,746, or 91.3% of the total amount due.
“This compares to 94.19% last year,” he said.
He provided copies of the unpaid rolls to trustees for their review.
“That is anybody that did not pay at all. There are people that paid the first payment, but not the second. That doesn’t show up on that report,” Mr. Felt said.
He also reported the latest sales tax figures for the village. He said they received $653,593 from the county this month for the first quarter. That’s a $43,814, or 7.19% increase over the same period last year.
In addition, he told trustees that they had received their pension bills for the current budget year from the state comptroller’s office.
“The amounts due Dec. 15 are $364,963 for the Employees Retirement System, a 24.1% decrease from a year ago, so it’s pretty sizable, and $590,544 for the Police and Fire Retirement System, a 5.2% increase from a year ago,” Mr. Felt said.
He said that by using a prepayment option to pay the invoices by Dec. 15, the village will save $6,871, or $2,624 and $4,247 respectively.
“That will be going out in the next couple of weeks,” he said.
During last week’s meeting, trustees agreed to pay off a fire pumper lease early to save interest.
“The payoff amount is $96,970.95 and would save $1,348.69 in interest compared to paying the remaining two payments over the next two years,” Mr. Felt said. “I talked to the mayor last month or so and said should I see if we can get a payoff amount. Will they do an early payoff to save on the interest? I contacted them and they said they would. If we’re using fund balance anyway to pay for it, why not just pay it off and be done with it and save the interest. We can only use it for debt.”
