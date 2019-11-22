MASSENA — If all goes according to plan, the village of Massena will have shuttle service beginning on March 2.
“We set something up in Ogdensburg. It’s been very successful. We’re going to set it up here in Massena. The tentative date, once we get the OK from DOT (Department of Transportation) is going to be March 2,” said Frank Doldo, St. Lawrence County’s mobility manager from Volunteer Transportation Center Inc.
He said the service would be a two-hour loop that would stop at areas like Massena Memorial Hospital, Dollar General, Massena Community Center, the Department of Labor and Massena Public Library, Price Chopper, Walmart, the St. Lawrence Centre mall, Bob’s Motel, Massena Housing Authority, Aldi’s and the senior high rises.
It will also make stops in Akwesasne, including Twin Leafs, the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort and the senior center “so we can connect the two seniors together,” Mr. Doldo said.
“The loop here is going to be two hours because we got support and approval from Akwesasne to go into theirs. My thinking behind it is they’re an employer in the area, people need to get jobs, they get jobs at the casino, and seniors tell me it’s the best buffet in town and they want to go there. So I made sure seniors get there,” he said.
The tentative schedule is to operate from 7 a.m. to 6 or 7 p.m. and, after four months, make any changes based on where people want to go or what changes they would like to see. Then they would institute the service for a full year.
“If it works out with the budget and everything, it will be smooth sailing just like it is in Ogdensburg. I’m anticipating ridership is going to be greater here than it is in Ogdensburg, and Ogdensburg is doing amazing right now — over 400 riders just in Ogdensburg alone,” Mr. Doldo said.
The bus fare is $2 each way, but he said a local business has agreed to pay for all of the fares for the first month of operation in Massena. Representatives from the business will also be on the bus for the first loop to do giveaways, he said.
“We sealed the deal last week,” he said.
He said they have also learned that the Health Initiative will be funding two bus shelters, with the locations to be determined.
“We’re very grateful for that. It’s 100 percent funded,” Mr. Doldo said.
He said that, during their four-month evaluation, they are going to determine how to make direct routes from Massena to Potsdam to Canton and Massena to Ogdensburg “because that’s what people are telling me where they need to get to.”
Their goal down the road, once Franklin County gets buses, is to connect the two services.
“There are St. Lawrence County residents that are having services in Malone, so this will be a connection for them,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.