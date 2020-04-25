MASSENA — The village of Massena’s spring cleanup will be held this year, but a little bit later.
Village trustees said this week that they would be amendable to moving the cleanup from May to June. Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad had suggested the move.
“Spring cleanup will still be happening. It’s just going to be delayed. It will be in June, details to follow soon,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said.
“I think that’s a good idea. It will get these people that are down south for the winter,” Trustee Albert “Herb” Deshaies said.
Mr. LeBire said the delay should not impact any Department of Public Works projects and would give them time to create vouchers that will be used by residents at the transfer station.
In addition, Mr. LeBire said, it would give the Department of Public Works time to catch up on things they haven’t been able to do because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Like everything, COVID-19 has impacted Massena as well. We know this year we were looking to expand the time frame (for the cleanup),” he said.
Last year was the first time village residents were asked to take their items to the transfer station rather than put them at curbside for pickup by Department of Public Works employees. Each village account holder received a non-transferrable voucher in the mail that entitled them to one trip. As in years past, residents north of the Grasse River had their cleanup one week, followed by residents south of the Grasse River the following week.
This year, the north and south side designations will be eliminated, giving all village residents an opportunity to take their items to the transfer station within the designated two-week period. In addition, they can take their items to the transfer station every Saturday throughout the month when cleanup is held, after requesting that the transfer station stay open until 3 p.m. that day.
Vouchers will be mailed to all residents who have water service, and each sheet will contain two vouchers instead of one, allowing two trips to the transfer station.
“It’s going to be the same as last year, where you get vouchers This year, it’ll be two vouchers instead of one. It won’t be curbside pickup,” Mr. LeBire said.
He said it was important to settle on a new date that could be relayed to village residents.
“We’ve been getting a lot of calls on this. It’s a service that residents have been looking forward to. I think there are a lot of people that have stuff that they’re ready to bring. We want to make sure we have the appropriate safe way to do it and the appropriate time frame to do it,” he said.
“I know lots of people are anxious, but we still have to maintain safety,” Trustee Christine Winston said.
