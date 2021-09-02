MASSENA — Village of Massena officials continue to hear good news on the sales tax front.
Treasurer Kevin Felt said that, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year, they received $587,471 from St. Lawrence County.
“That’s a $147,897 increase, or 33.65% from the same period last year,” he said.
That brought their total tax revenue for the 2020-21 fiscal year to $2,154,469, an overall increase of $229,995, or 11.95% from the amount received last year.
“In terms of the budget, we came in $179,469 over the budgeted amount of $1,975,000,” Mr. Felt said.
He had reported third-quarter figures in May, when the village saw an increase of 5.63% over the same time last year.
Sales tax received from St. Lawrence County for the first of May was in the amount of $479,983, he said. That compared to $454,408 for the same quarter last year.
Year-to-date at that point in the fiscal year, the village had received $1,566,998. That was an increase of $82,098, or about 5.5% over the $1,484,900 they had received during the same time frame the previous year.
County Treasurer Renee M. Cole said that, like the village of Massena, it’s been a good year for St. Lawrence County. She said because of the impact of COVID-19 in 2020, they’re using 2019 as a gauge to determine how they have fared with sales tax.
“The second quarter 2020 was right in the heart of the shutdown,” she said. “I guess we don’t know what to expect in this day and age with COVID. Overall, if I took the first two quarters, we’re a tiny bit over 20 percent than 2019. It’s been a good year.”
She said stimulus funding to families may have played a role in keeping their sales tax numbers up.
“I think the stimulus money definitely had an impact. Everybody has had a lot more money in their pockets. I think a lot of people are buying bigger ticket items or doing work on their homes,” Ms. Cole said.
Inflation was also a factor, with consumers seeing prices climb in areas such as fuel costs.
“All of those things add up and help us,” she said.
