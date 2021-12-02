MASSENA — The village of Massena will have a new mayor on Tuesday.
Current Trustee Gregory Paquin will be sworn in during a special meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the town hall.
Mr. Paquin, a Democrat, was the lone candidate for the mayor’s seat. He had been elected to a trustee seat in last year’s election. He replaced long-time board member Albert “Herb” Deshaies, who had served since 1996 and did not seek another term.
He will now replace Timothy J. Ahlfeld, who was appointed by trustees in April to take over as mayor until November’s election. Mr. Ahlfeld replaced Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire, who served as acting mayor following Timmy J. Currier’s resignation in February.
Mr. Paquin will finish Mr. Currier’s term, which expires in November 2022.
Mr. Paquin, a lifelong resident of Massena, has been active on the political scene for several years — three years on the Massena Town Council and 12 years as a St. Lawrence County legislator. He did not seek re-election to the county Legislature in 2018.
During Tuesday’s meeting, trustees will also discuss appointing a new trustee to finish the remainder of Mr. Paquin’s four-year term.
In addition, they’ll take steps toward the transfer of the Massena Rescue Squad from the town to the village effective at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31. Trustees will be asked to authorize an agreement with the town of Louisville for emergency services and also authorize an agreement with E-5 Support Services for emergency services.
The rescue squad is primarily comprised of volunteers from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The building is staffed 24 hours a day with the help of E5 Support Services, who are there from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mr. Ahlfeld and Town Supervisor Steven D. O’Shaughnessy had announced in September that the village would assume management of the Massena Rescue Squad from the town of Massena at the end of the year. The transfer is expected to take place at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31.
They said discussions had been ongoing between the town and village for several months regarding the potential transfer of the rescue squad and its assets to the village, and that a “tremendous amount of work” had already been done by both parties behind the scenes.
The Massena Volunteer Emergency Unit currently contracts with the town to provide rescue squad services, and that contract will transfer to the village at the start of 2022. The town will pay bills that are generated up to Dec. 31, and the village will take over payment in January. The town will keep any resource recovery money generated by the rescue squad until the end of the year.
The transfer will place the village in management of three safety components with the Massena Rescue Squad, Massena Volunteer Fire Department and Massena Police Department.
