MASSENA — Village of Massena taxpayers will have three additional weeks to pay their property taxes without interest or penalty this year.
Tax collection began June 1, with penalties and interest originally assessed after that date. But Mayor Timmy J. Currier said the taxes can now be paid until July 22 without interest or penalty after a request to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was approved.
Local governments whose chief executive officer made a request were granted the extension under one of Gov. Cuomo’s executive orders.
“We recognize many of our citizens and most of our businesses have been adversely impacted financially, and in a small way this might help some. Unfortunately, government regulations limit what we can do locally, but we are committed to doing what we can to help Massena recover,” he said.
Village taxpayers can pay in full through July 22, or they can make payment in two installments that are due by July 22 and July 31, respectively.
Taxes can be paid from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, unlike the past, payments cannot be made in person in order to keep employees and visitors safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, taxpayers can drop their payments off in the village of Massena drop box in front of the Massena Town Hall, or payments can be mailed to Village of Massena, 60 Main St., Room 10C, Massena, NY 13662. The envelope must be postmarked by the due date.
Because no in-person payments can be made this year, and because of a concern about how many people may have handled bills or change over time, cash payments will not be accepted. They can be paid by personal check, bank check or money order.
Residents who pay their taxes this year will receive their receipts in the mail.
Property tax collection continues from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays, until Sept. 30.
Checks should be made payable to “Village of Massena” and should include a telephone number on the check or envelope in case of questions. The tax payment stub must be included with the check.
Credit cards also will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 315-769-7052. However, there is a 2.65 percent, or $1 minimum convenience fee from the payment processing company that will be charged to the taxpayer. Mr. Currier has said that under law the village cannot absorb that fee.
