MASSENA — Pending approval by the village Board of Trustees, the village’s spring cleanup has tentatively been scheduled for June 15 to 27.
The cleanup has typically been held in May, but restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic delayed its implementation. Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad had suggested moving the cleanup to June.
Two vouchers will be mailed to village residents to bring their items to the transfer station twice during the spring cleanup period. Commercial accounts or residents who aren’t serviced by the village’s refuse collection will not receive the vouchers.
Residents do not need to call about or pick up their vouchers. They will be mailed to eligible residents.
Last year was the first time village residents were asked to take their items to the transfer station rather than put them at curbside for pickup by Department of Public Works employees. Each village account holder received a non-transferrable voucher in the mail that entitled them to one trip. As in years past, residents north of the Grasse River had their cleanup one week, followed by residents south of the Grasse River the following week.
This year, the north and south side designations will be eliminated, giving all village residents an opportunity to take their items to the transfer station within the designated two-week period.
Spring cleanup for town of Massena residents who live outside the village began May 1 and runs until May 29.
A voucher system is being used again this year, but with some modifications because of the temporary closure of the Massena Town Hall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Town residents went through a new spring cleanup procedure last year. When Highway Superintendent Frank Diagostino started in 2010, the Highway Department went door-to-door to pick up items, a process that took two weeks.
Last year was the first time town residents went to a voucher system, bringing their items to the transfer station with the town picking up the tab. Residents picked up vouchers at the tax collector’s window and redeemed those when they dropped their items off at the transfer station.
The spring cleanup lasted throughout May, and residents were issued two vouchers for use during that time period.
This year, vouchers will be available by calling the Massena Town Hall at 315-769-3588, ext. 2, or email bmossow@massena.us. Residents will leave their name and phone number and will be contacted. Once town officials have the required information, they will mail vouchers, as well as additional information to residents.
Residents must have a voucher that is signed, dated and stamped by the town of Massena in order to bring their refuse to the transfer station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.