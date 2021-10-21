MASSENA — Village of Massena officials have met with Empire State Development Corporation officials to discuss their Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding application, and now they wait.
Mayor Timothy J. Ahlfeld said he, Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire and Village Administrator Monique Chatland participated in the Zoom session.
“I thought it went very well,” Mr. LeBire said. “We clearly articulated the progress that has been made in the downtown core, the potential and the plans that we have for the downtown core.”
He said one of the things they stressed, which was different from previous application submissions, was the actual level of private investment that had taken place in the downtown core.
“We also stressed the variety that is starting to take shape in downtown Massena,” he said.
Mr. LeBire said it’s not just retail or professional services, but other areas such as health and wellness, a microbrewery on Water Street and The Mercantile, which converted the former Slavin’s furniture store into a mix of professional spaces and apartments.
“You name it, it’s happening,” he said. “Lots of great success stories.”
They also discussed the “transformational nature of some of the proposed projects,” he said.
“One thing we made clear to them was downtown revitalization for this board or this community is not because of DRI. There are a lot of communities, I think, that see DRI and they say, ‘Well, we have to get something going for downtown.’ We are going to continue to focus regardless,” Mr. LeBire said. “We’re very optimistic about our chances with this round of DRI, but it’s not make it or break it. It would just accelerate the pace and the level of transformation.”
“I think we did a really good job of highlighting our current success and our ongoing efforts and what could be done with the DRI added into our toolbox,” he added.
He said there was no firm time frame given to them on when state officials would announce the winner of the DRI funding.
“So, we’ll just patiently wait and hope it’s sooner than later that we hear,” he said.
Six projects were submitted as part of the village’s application. Among them was the restoration of the Massena Schine Theater. The theater estimates the total cost to be $1.9 million and requested $1 million in DRI funding.
“Community outreach surveys have consistently indicated the community would welcome and support additional entertainment options such as small theaters and event space,” village officials said in the application.
Another project included is the Central Building, formerly the JJ Newberry Building, on the corner of Main and Andrews streets. GoCo Ventures is proposing a full modernization of the property, with immediate work including asbestos removal, replacement of a leaking roof and addition of a rooftop deck, and replacement of the decaying 1970 facade with a new facade.
“The main floor will include an interior ‘walking main street’ which will connect the Main Street access of the building directly with the back parking lot, and provide access to shops, restaurants, and/or office space,” the application reads. “The building design allows flexible space utilization on the first floor, with space available from 1,000 sq ft to 13,000 sq ft.”
The total cost is estimated at $2.95 million, with $1.48 million requested in the DRI application.
The application also requests $545,000 of the projected $1.09 million to create a creamery and value-added store on the corner of Glenn and Water streets.
“This project will renovate a 5,100-square-foot abandoned building to implement light manufacturing and regionally distribute value-added dairy products, including ice cream, yogurt, and cheeses,” according to the application, which notes that the project also includes adding a second floor to the existing building to allow for three moderate-income apartments.
Other proposals include a downtown riverwalk at a total cost of $1.6 million, with a $1.4 million DRI request; an outdoor event center and recreation space on Water Street, at a total cost of $1.8 million, with a $1.5 million DRI request; and renovation of a “round brick” building on West Orvis Street, at a total cost of $1.3 million, with a $650,000 DRI request.
