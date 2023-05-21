Massena works on legislation governing cannabis

MASSENA — The village’s code enforcement officer hopes to have a local legislation governing cannabis finished for approval by village trustees this fall.

Aaron T. Hardy told trustees Tuesday that he had been in contact with the mayor, police chief and others, and they were getting close to having something finalized.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.