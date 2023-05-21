MASSENA — The village’s code enforcement officer hopes to have a local legislation governing cannabis finished for approval by village trustees this fall.
Aaron T. Hardy told trustees Tuesday that he had been in contact with the mayor, police chief and others, and they were getting close to having something finalized.
“We talked about trying to get something written into law by fall,” he said.
He said many municipalities like Massena were creating codes that limited where and when dispensaries could be put into place.
“A lot of great input from everybody,” Mr. Hardy said. “I think we’re close to having something that’s fair to the community and doesn’t exclude a whole lot, but better reins things in a little bit.”
Under draft village legislation, cannabis retail stores/locations and cultivation facilities would only be permitted within certain zones — Central Business District, Commercial Transition District and Commercial Auto-Related District.
“No Cannabis retail stores / locations or cultivation shall be permitted to operate at any parcel that contains road frontage located within the Cannabis exclusion parcel list,” the draft reads.
Dispensaries would be prohibited from operating in several areas under the draft code, including Andrews Street, Church Street, West Orvis Street, Water Street, Glenn Street, Phillips Street, Pratt Place, East Orvis Street between Main Street and Bayley Road, Main Street between Maple Street and state Route 37, Center Street east of Main Street to Park Avenue, and Maple Street east of Main Street to Center Street.
Under the draft, all cannabis retail stores, retail locations and cultivation facilities would be required to have a New York cannabis license, as well as planning board approval before selling or cultivating any cannabis items.
“The sale of any cannabis products outside of a licensed Cannabis retail store / retail location is prohibited. Outdoor cultivation facilities are prohibited,” the draft reads.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin reiterated a sentiment he had shared at a previous meeting, that some shops set up in the village were operating illegally.
“I’m well aware that there are shops that are illegally open right now and make no mistake, they are illegally open,” he previously told village trustees.
Trustees had adopted a resolution in October 2021 that authorized cannabis dispensaries in the village, but not on-site consumption. However, those operating in the village have not received official authorization by the state to do business.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed new legislation to increase civil and tax penalties for the unlicensed and illicit sale of cannabis in New York as part of the fiscal year 2024 budget. The legislation provides additional enforcement power to the Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance to enforce the new regulatory requirements and close stores engaged in the illegal sale of cannabis.
The legislation empowers the Office of Cannabis Management and the Department of Taxation and Finance to curb the sale and/or gifting of cannabis from unlicensed storefronts and trucks across New York state. The change allows the Office of Cannabis Management to assess civil penalties against unlicensed cannabis businesses that would undercut their efforts, with fines of up to $20,000 a day for the most egregious conduct. This legislation also makes it a crime to sell cannabis and cannabis products without a license.
Additionally, the legislation bolsters the Office of Cannabis Management’s ability to conduct regulatory inspections of businesses selling cannabis and cannabis products, as well as businesses that sell and give away cannabis and cannabis products in indirect ways, such as so-called “sticker shops.”
The Office of Cannabis Management can seize untested cannabis and cannabis products from unlicensed businesses, and can seek court orders, closing orders, and removal of commercial tenants who are selling cannabis and cannabis products without the appropriate license.
However, in Massena’s case, there’s the question of land ownership. In addition to dispensaries, other businesses have also set up tobacco smoke shops in the long disputed “Massena Square mile,” a tract of land that the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe has laid claim to. The village has yet to receive guidance from the Office of Cannabis Management regarding the dispensaries.
