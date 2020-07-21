POTSDAM — Employees of the village of Potsdam found and repaired a major water main leak that had been spilling almost 500,000 gallons of water per day.
Village Administrator Greg Thompson told the Board of Trustees Monday that the broken main was found in the area of Garden Street near the hospital by employees who could smell chlorine rising from a storm drain. The main had been broken by a crossbeam in the old crosstown canal, a 100-year-old drainage system running from Potsdam High School underground into the Raquette River.
“I’m very pleased to say that since the break was repaired, we decreased the water we have to use daily by 500,000 gallons,” Mr. Thompson told the trustees. “That is astronomical.”
The leak was more than enough to fill an Olympic-size swimming pool each day.
About six months ago, employees at the water treatment plant noticed that they weren’t able to keep water towers full, leading them to believe that a water main was broken somewhere in the village. Mr. Thompson said while normally a broken water main would be easy to find, since either steam or water would bubble up to the surface, leaks into the underground canal often make that impossible.
“A sheer marvel in its day. Like anything else though, over time it’s deteriorated. We have places where infrastructure actually penetrates the canal. What we’re up against though is we don’t know where all those are. There’s no definitive map that says ‘at point x a six-inch water line runs through,’” Mr. Thompson told the Times.
The fixed water main will not only save the village a substantial amount of water per day, but Mr. Thompson points out that it’s also a financial relief as the treatment plant will save chemicals, manpower and electricity costs as well.
The crosstown canal has been a regular headache for the village, especially residents of the Leroy Street, Waverly Street and Market Street neighborhood. The village has regularly had to refurbish and clear parts of the canal, especially following major flooding in the area in 2010.
