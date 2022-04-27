POTSDAM — The village of Potsdam will flush hydrants from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday next week. There should be no interruption of water service. If water changes color, allow taps to run for about 15 to 20 minutes. If the problem persists, call the Department of Public Works at 315-265-4620 ext. 1.
