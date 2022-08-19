POTSDAM — The village board will hold a public hearing on a local law governing remote participation of board members during livestreamed meetings.
The hearing will be a 5:50 p.m. Sept. 6 in the board room of the Potsdam Civic Center, 2 Park St.
New York state is requiring local governments and public authorities to write laws regulating their virtual board meetings. Last month, the Potsdam Town Board passed its own law governing participation in board meetings by video conference.
The town law, which passed unanimously following a July 12 public hearing, says the majority of board members have to participate from a location where the public can attend. Therefore, if a quorum can’t attend in the town office board room, some and possibly all of those video conferencing will have to be in a place the public can attend, with the location advertised in advance.
The public and the board when participating remotely in town meetings both have to follow a few rules going forward. The public’s rules are mostly geared toward ensuring order when people want to speak during public comment periods. They have to use the “raise hand” function of the video platform and then be recognized by the chair in order to speak.
Board members have their own set of rules to follow. Those are mostly aimed at making sure the public can see them at all times and hear everything when they speak, and also preventing background distractions.
The board must keep all video-recorded board meetings for five years. The links are on the town’s website, along with rules for the public to participate remotely.
