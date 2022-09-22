POTSDAM — The village board passed a law New York state is requiring of all municipal governments to continue webstreaming open meetings and allowing trustees to participate remotely.
The board unanimously passed the motion Monday night with no discussion prior to the vote. The board held a public hearing during its regular meeting two weeks prior, which drew no comments from the public.
The law is similar to laws that many local governments have been passing over the last couple of months. Potsdam’s measure dictates that a quorum must be present, unless a trustee has one of several “extraordinary circumstances” before participating remotely. Those circumstances mentioned in the new law include “disability, illness, caregiving responsibilities, or an unexpected factor or event which precludes the member’s physical attendance at such meetings.”
It also says any board members participating remotely must be able to be seen and heard at all times on their livestream. For a board member to participate remotely, their physical location must be identified in that meeting’s notice.
Members of the public who want to participate in public hearings or public comment must be able to do so over that meeting’s videoconferencing platform.
“The Village must ensure that the videoconferencing provides the same opportunities for public participation or testimony as in-person participation or testimony,” the law says.
The new local law also says meeting recordings need to be posted on the village website within five days and remain there for at least five years.
