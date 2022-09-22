Potsdam approves law on web meetings

Potsdam Civic Center, 2 Park St. Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The village board passed a law New York state is requiring of all municipal governments to continue webstreaming open meetings and allowing trustees to participate remotely.

The board unanimously passed the motion Monday night with no discussion prior to the vote. The board held a public hearing during its regular meeting two weeks prior, which drew no comments from the public.

