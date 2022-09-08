POTSDAM — The Potsdam village board will hold a Sept. 19 public hearing on a grant application for a project the village is supporting to turn a derelict Depot Street building into high-end apartments.

Trezza Realty, owned by local businessman Larry Hazen, is proposing to fix up the apartment building at 4 Depot St. It was condemned after a fire in 2015.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.