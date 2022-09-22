POTSDAM — The village will take public comments through Sept. 30 on a proposal to write a grant for a private realty company for a $2.2 million rehabilitation of the former Scanlon’s Auto Parts building.

The board held a public hearing during its Monday night meeting, which drew no comments. Anyone who wants to submit comments can contact the village office at 2 Park St. The phone number is 315-265-7480.

