POTSDAM — The village will take public comments through Sept. 30 on a proposal to write a grant for a private realty company for a $2.2 million rehabilitation of the former Scanlon’s Auto Parts building.
The board held a public hearing during its Monday night meeting, which drew no comments. Anyone who wants to submit comments can contact the village office at 2 Park St. The phone number is 315-265-7480.
The 4-6 Depot St. building, which includes four upstairs apartments and commercial space downstairs, was damaged in a 2015 fire. It’s been condemned and unoccupied since.
Larry Hazen, under real estate company Trezza Realty LLC, owns the building. He wants to turn the upstairs into what Potsdam Planning Director Frederick J. Hanss recently described as “upscale housing, as opposed to affordable housing.” The downstairs of that portion has room for two storefronts.
The plan also includes possibly turning the former Oval Wood Dish Co. in the middle of the building, which later was turned into Scanlon’s Auto Parts, into a microbrewery or catering kitchen. Parking will also be added.
Mr. Hazen is seeking just over $2 million for the project from the state’s Restore New York fund and will have to actually spend about $280,000. The grant program provides 90% funding with a 10% match, according to Mr. Hanss. The village won’t have any cost beyond Mr. Hanss’s time writing the grant application.
Potsdam architect Brooks Washburn is designing the rehabilitation plan. Village board members got a look at blueprints and renderings during the Monday night hearing. He noted the building will be in a neighborhood near the North Country Children’s Museum, the new SLC Arts Creative Spirit Community Arts Center, Garner Park and the Riverwalk Trail.
