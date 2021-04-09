POTSDAM — The Potsdam Village Board of Trustees will vote to adopt a 2021-2022 spending plan at its next regular meeting on April 19.
If adopted as it is now, the proposed tax rate of $18.218 per $1,000 of assessed value represents a 0.38% decrease from the last budget plan.
The budget calls for the appropriation of $100,000 from its fund balance, which Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler said is currently at more than $3 million.
“It was a tremendous effort from Lori (S. Queor) and all the department heads,” Mr. Tischler said.
Department heads were frugal in their requests, he said.
“They chose not from the want list but from the need list,” Mr. Tischler said.
The village is keeping its spending in check, he said, but it is still purchasing necessary equipment.
The village recently purchased a dump truck with a plow and an excavator, he said.
In addition to the tax rate staying flat, Mr. Tischler said that sewer and water rates would also stay at the previous year’s level.
There were no comments from the public at a public hearing on the budget Monday.
This is the second year running that the budget has come in with no tax increase, Mr. Tischler said.
“Hopefully we will do that for a long time to come,” he said.
The village is still examining bids on a new trash contract and is negotiating a cable TV contract.
The April 19 trustees meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and be broadcast on Facebook Live.
