POTSDAM — The Village of Potsdam, along with its state partners, will hold its fifth meeting of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee through an online platform, Aug. 19 from 6 – 8 p.m. Audio and video will be available to the public in real time through YouTube Live Stream which will be broadcast directly on the Potsdam DRI website at www.PotsdamDRI.com.
Public comments may be submitted to the project email address in advance of, and following the meeting at PotsdamDRI@mjels.com.
The Local Planning Committee and DRI team will be finalizing the DRI effort in the next several weeks which will include planning committee meetings, preparation of a final slate of projects recommended for DRI and additional public engagement.
The public can stay up to date on upcoming virtual meetings and web-based public engagement activities by visiting the project website at www.PotsdamDRI.com
Gov. Cuomo’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative is in its fourth year. Participating communities are nominated by the state’s ten Regional Economic Development Councils based on the downtown’s potential for transformation,and each community is awarded $10 million to develop a downtown strategic investment plan and implement key catalytic projects that advance the community’s vision for revitalization.
The Village of Potsdam was selected in October 2019 as the North Country DRI community.
Each community selected to participate in the Downtown Revitalization Initiative will accomplish its goals through a state and local partnership that includes a Local Planning Committee, a consultant team, and state agency staff.
With support from municipal staff and input from the public, this partnership will attempt to create a strategic investment plan that will achieve the vision and goals for revitalization of the downtown.
Mayor Reinhold Tischler and Kristin Esterberg, President of the State University of New York at Potsdam, are the Potsdam planning committee co-chairs.
Public engagement is a key component of the DRI planning process and fundamental to the success of the DRI.
More information about the DRI can be found at www.ny.gov/dri and www.PotsdamDRI.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.