The building at 1-3 Main St. in Saranac Lake in southern Franklin County, owned by the village, is where the Adirondack Park Agency may move. Richard Rosentreter/Malone Telegram

SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake village board on Aug. 14 joined the Harrietstown and North Elba town councils in supporting the Adirondack Park Agency’s proposed move from Ray Brook to downtown Saranac Lake.

The resolution, written by Trustee Kelly Brunette and unanimously approved, expressed the board’s “enthusiastic support” for the project, predicting it will improve the economy of the downtown area, create jobs, increase parking spaces which can be used by the public on weekends and holidays, and revitalize the 96-year-old building that “is currently underutilized and operates at a taxpayer-funded deficit.”

