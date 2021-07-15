CANTON — Street paving is expected to begin on several roads in the village of Canton next week, weather permitting.
Starting Monday, crews will be working on Church Street, Rushton Drive and Harrison Street. Milling work will be starting Wednesday in the parking lot behind the post office.
Paving work will also be done on the Remington Trail around Partridge Run Golf & Country Club.
