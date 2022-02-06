POTSDAM — The village is preparing to open its Rebuild Downtown Potsdam fund possibly as early as March 1.
Village Planning Director Frederick J. Hanss said on Tuesday that the village has received the required environmental clearance from the state and “at this point, we are preparing to roll that project out.”
“It will enable us to provide grants for building renovations and commercial rent assistance,” he said.
The fund received $750,000 from the 2019 Downtown Revitalization Initiative program. It will make available commercial rental assistance and grants for building renovations.
“Commercial rental assistance is really geared toward new businesses starting … in the downtown focus area, and businesses that may be relocating into the village from outside the village boundaries,” Mr. Hanss said.
Prior to giving out any assistance, the village will host informational meetings so property owners and anyone else interested can learn how to apply, what projects are eligible, what the financing is and ask questions. He said the village will accept applications starting the day after the meetings.
The meetings haven’t been scheduled yet, but there will be a public announcement in advance.
The village has a second, separate ongoing DRI project that will create a downtown river walk trail. That includes recent beautification projects at Garner Park, 99 Raymond St., that wrapped up in the fall.
