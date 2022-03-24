MASSENA — It’s time to clean out those closets. Spring cleanup for the village and town of Massena is on the way.
Village spring cleanup will be held April 25 through May 7, while the town’s cleanup runs from May 2 to 31.
Village Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller said village residents will follow the usual procedure of taking their items to the Massena Transfer Station on Route 420 during the spring cleanup period.
“I talked with Larry Legault of St. Lawrence County Waste and he felt that the last week of April, the first week of May seemed to work,” he told village trustees.
He said that, as in the past, items brought to the transfer station would be weighed on scales so village officials would know the actual cost of the cleanup.
Non-transferrable vouchers will be mailed to DPW customers within two weeks of the start date. Those will entitle the voucher holder to two trips during the two-week period. Vouchers will be mailed to landlords, who will be responsible for providing them to their tenants.
“They can go any time during the two weeks,” Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said.
The hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
No commercial accounts or residents not serviced by the village’s refuse collection program will be allowed.
Items brought to the transfer station must be covered or the property owner will be assessed a $15 fee.
Not accepted are any normal recycling items such as paper, cardboard, plastic bottles and containers, and glass bottles; textiles such as drapes, curtains and clothing; electronics such as televisions, radios, computers and monitors; construction debris such as wood, sheet rock, concrete, asphalt, toilets and sinks; and hazardous materials such as antifreeze, oils, paint thinner and degreasers. Anyone who brings those items will be denied access and must forfeit the voucher.
Textiles in clear plastic bags are accepted throughout the year at the transfer station.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said anyone who doesn’t have a truck to transport items should be able to find someone willing to assist.
“If someone needs help, I realize some people don’t have trucks, but there’s usually many people that are willing to go out and help,” he said.
Trustee Francis J. Carvel asked if the dates would coincide with spring break for the schools. He said a previous spring cleanup had been extended because a portion of the event occurred while schools were on break. But, Mr. Paquin said that wouldn’t be an issue, with spring break wrapping up on April 22.
Last year’s village spring cleanup saw 355 vouchers used out of the approximate 4,314 that were mailed to residents. There were 1,178 trips to the transfer station during the cleanup period. The total weight for the cleanup was 193.02 tons; the cost of disposal at $120 a ton tip fee was $23,162.40; the cost to dispose of mattresses and box springs at $8 each was $2,216; incidental costs such as postage, envelopes and paper were $2,472; DPW labor was $10,942.82; and DPW equipment was $314.64.
The total estimated cost was $39,110.86 compared to $43,637.15 in 2020.
The village had modified the spring cleanup in 2019, eliminating curbside pickup and requiring residents to bring their items directly to the transfer station. Vouchers were mailed to anyone who had an active residential refuse account. Commercial accounts or residents not serviced by the village refuse collection program could not participate in spring cleanup.
During last week’s meeting, Massena Town Board members also approved the town’s spring cleanup dates of May 2 to 31. Town residents who live outside the village will receive vouchers to use the service. The vouchers should be presented at the transfer station, and residents will be directed to the area where they can unload their items.
