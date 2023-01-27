MASSENA — The official website for the town and village of Massena has received a facelift that makes it more user-friendly and puts it in line with the variety of Explore Massena initiatives.
The redesign was several months in the making by CivicPlus, with input from team members. Jason Hendricks, digital brand manager for Explore Massena, led the effort with input from Town Supervisor Susan J. Bellor, Village Administrator Monique N. Chatland, Deputy Town Clerk Sean Lynch and Town Clerk Jeannine Miller.
Mr. Hendricks said the group provided valuable input to help make improvements to the website as part of the new design. It now has new features as well as a cleaner, easier layout to navigate with Massena’s new branding initiative front and center.
“It’s nice to have the municipal website feature our branding to give Massena a cohesive look across our network of websites to help promote Massena. By Massena showcasing our brand, it establishes Massena’s identity, reputation and our future,” he said.
Visitors will find a some links that were available on the former website in a more prominent spot. Mr. Hendricks said the team felt it was important to include links to certain government functions that are often requested at the Massena Town Hall on the main page. For example, visitors can now access agendas and meeting minutes from the image link on the main page as well from their former location on the site.
The team also worked to create a page called “Who Does What.” That’s linked from the main page and contains a listing of who handles certain functions and how to contact that department.
The page also contains links to “popular services,” including marriage, birth and vital records; dog licensing; community center reservations; village municipal code; town municipal code; Department of Public Works; Water Department; tax assessor; and building permits.
In addition, the website includes a module that features the -ExploreMassena hashtag from Explore Massena’s social media accounts to add visual and social elements to the new design.
