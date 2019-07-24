MASSENA — The village and town of Massena will be working together to pave two municipal parking lots, located at the rear of the Massena Town Hall and across the street at the Massena Fire Station.
Deputy Mayor Matthew J. LeBire said the village’s Department of Public Works will be doing the majority of the work, up to the final paving, which will be done by a contractor.
“Even though we’re the ones that are going to be putting out the authorization to solicit bids, this is a grant that the town of Massena received. We worked on it together,” he said. “The grant is in the town’s name. The village is going to be doing most of the work.”
He said village officials were working on an intermunicipal agreement with the town in which the town would use their grant funding to reimburse the village for its costs. The grant was for $300,000 to upgrade the parking lots.
However, Mr. LeBire said, there was one area where they didn’t feel they could sufficiently get the work done — the final paving.
“Although the village owns a paving machine, said machine is too large for the work needing to be accomplished. There exist too many obstacles (curbs and hills) to efficiently accomplish the work with our machine,” Department of Public Works Superintendent Hassan A. Fayad said in a memo asking village trustees for permission to bid out the project.
With the approval of trustees, Mr. Fayad developed the plans and specifications, which were advertised and sent to local vendors for consideration. Bids are due by 1 p.m. July 26.
In his memo, he said that, as a cost-saving measure, the village would purchase and furnish the materials for the contractor.
“This approach will eliminate any contractor from marking up the material which inflates the cost of the project. Currently, the cost of the materials only is under $100,000, which includes replacement of the concrete sidewalks along Andrews Street. Along with the potential cost for materials, the village will add its expenses (labor and equipment) and any town expenses (hauling of asphalt) to this package,” Mr. Fayad said.
He said he was “extremely optimistic the total cost will not exceed the grant amount of $300,000 unless radical additions/changes are made.”
“Once the project has been complete, a detailed summary of the cost will be forwarded to the state for reimbursement,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.