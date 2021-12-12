CANTON — Village Trustee Carol S. Pynchon will serve as deputy mayor for 2022 following board approval at last week’s annual reorganization meeting.
Mayor Michael E. Dalton ran through a list of appointments and committee assignments that were all approved by the Board of Trustees.
The Economic Development Committee will consist of Ms. Pynchon and Anna M. Sorensen. The Finance Committee will be Ms. Pynchon and Mr. Dalton. The Infrastructure Committee will be Mr. Dalton and Klaus D. Proemm. The Public Safety Committee will be Ms. Sorensen and Elizabeth R. Larrabee. The Recreation Committee will be Ms. Pynchon and Ms. Larrabee. The Shared Services Committee will be Ms. Pynchon and Mr. Proemm, and Communications and Technology will be Ms. Sorensen and Ms. Pynchon.
Annual staff appointments consist of Gerald J. Ducharme as village attorney; Linda A. Casserly as village historian; Sally L. Noble as budget officer; and Megan Mousaw as deputy treasurer.
The board also made appointments to other village boards.
Chris Rotramel and Barry Walch were named to the Planning Board, while Debbie Gilson and Conrad Stuntz were named to the Zoning Board of Appeals.
