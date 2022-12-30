MASSENA — The village of Massena and village of Sackets Harbor have received funding through two Department of State programs.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced the Regional Economic Development Council awards Thursday.
She said Massena would receive $200,000 to complete a Brownfield Opportunity Area Plan for a 245-acre area in the village, including waterfront property, the Commercial Business and Transition districts and the Commercial Auto-Related District.
Economic development objectives include Main Street and river access improvements, increased pedestrian connectivity, and expanded opportunity for mixed-use and public use redevelopment to enhance placemaking and increased quality of life to support small businesses, residents and visitors.
The Brownfield Opportunity Area Program transforms brownfield sites — neighborhoods or areas within a community negatively affected by real or perceived environmental conditions — from liabilities to community assets, which in turn generate and support new businesses, jobs, housing and public amenities. The program provides grants for BOA plans which, once completed, are submitted to the New York secretary of state for approval, or “designation.”
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said LaBella Associates, the village’s grant writing firm, applied for the funding.
“It proposes a study. It talks about linking Massena back to the rivers, if you will. We have this 245-acre area linking the Grasse and Raquette rivers with Main Street between those. There’s like 50 vacant parcels of land. We’re going to have this study and try to see how we can reconnect, rebuild on those,” he said.
He said there had been efforts in the past to try and connect the waterfronts.
“We’re going to try to use that strategy to kind of improve that downtown area by connecting through the rivers and such, whether it be kayaking locations, whether it be bicycling areas, walking areas, all that kind of stuff that just makes it better. The $200,000 would fund towards what we want to do,” Mr. Paquin said.
Sackets Harbor will receive $676,554 for waterfront resiliency and accessibility improvements construction.
The village will complete construction of priority projects recommended by the village’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program currently under development and the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative to improve resiliency and accessibility to Lake Ontario. Improvements include new transient boater docks and an Americans With Disability Act kayak launch at Market Square Park, creation of three new waterfront parks with recreational amenities, and two new public parking lots.
The Local Waterfront Revitalization Program provides grants to communities to develop a community-driven plan with a vision for their waterfront, guided by several environmental policies to ensure projects work in harmony with waterfront natural resources and ecosystems. The projects funded through the EPF-LWRP will help local communities expand public access and protect the environment, while also boosting tourism and economic development opportunities.
Also included in Thursday’s list was funding that had previously been announced for the town of Massena, North Country Children’s Museum, town of Hermon, Thousand Islands Winery, Clayton Improvement Association and village of Adams.
The town of Massena is receiving $41,000 for fishing tournament tourism working capital. They’ll use the grant funding to increase branding and marketing support for major fishing tournaments, as part of the community’s continuing efforts to make Massena the fishing capital of the northeast and a worldwide tourist destination.
The North Country Children’s Museum is receiving $200,000 to complete a second-floor expansion and renovation project for the downtown Potsdam building.
The town of Hermon is receiving $20,000 for a technical assistance project, to complete feasibility analysis and design work for buildings at 106 and 108 Church St. in the hamlet.
Thousand Islands Winery will receive $238,890 to expand its Alexandria Bay facility. Included in the expansion is phasing out a manual pouch filling process and replacing it with an automated one, which will allow for the winery to have more control of the supply chain.
The Clayton Improvement Association will receive $428,552 to assist in the stabilization of a large mixed use property located in the center of the hamlet of LaFargeville.
The village of Adams will receive $322,005 to rehabilitate Community Park with recreational features inclusive to all ages and mobility levels, functioning to serve the community for events, exercise, play and leisure.
“We continue to invest in smart, sustainable, and equitable growth in communities across the state to give New Yorkers a cleaner, brighter future,” Gov. Hochul said in a press release. “This funding will help revitalize waterfronts, clean up and redevelop abandoned industrial sites, and create environmentally sustainable neighborhoods - all key aspects a thriving and vibrant community. We are excited to see the positive impact this funding will have on these communities and their residents.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.