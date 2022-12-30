Shore projects getting $800K

The village of Massena is receiving $200,000 to complete a Brownfield Opportunity Area Plan for a 245-acre area in the village, including waterfront property, the Commercial Business and Transition districts and the Commercial Auto-Related District. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The village of Massena and village of Sackets Harbor have received funding through two Department of State programs.

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced the Regional Economic Development Council awards Thursday.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.