HEUVELTON — A few miles south on County Route 10 from Route 68 in the town of Oswegatchie, the village of Heuvelton emitted a roar Saturday afternoon.
Approaching the Heuvelton Boat Launch and the Septic Speedway on Horseshoe Road, the roar became more nuanced — growls, hums and engine revs comprised the collective vibration. The source: dozens of vintage snowmobiles, lined up to race.
“You guys make the show,” Terry Green told a group of about 40 racers just before they took warm-up laps. “Without you, there is no show.”
Last year, about 10 people gathered at the Harrisville Rod and Gun Club on a January afternoon to race vintage snowmobiles — sleds at least 25 years old. Since then, the Adirondack Outlaws Vintage Snow Oval Racers has gained regional traction, meeting on winter weekends at venues across the north country, to celebrate and ride bygone sleds.
Mr. Green, a Colton native who serves as ADK Outlaws president, organizes weekend events through the winter months with his fiancée and ADK Outlaws Secretary/Treasurer Teri Caringi. Flag official Dale McCormick and other experienced riders help facilitate the races, which are grouped into classes based on age and snowmobile — in terms of cylinders, engine capacity or whether the sled is a “relic,” with the engine exposed and sitting under the lap of the rider.
To provide multi-class races on oval tracks, ADK Outlaws partners with local host organizations — the Harrisville Rod and Gun Club, Edwards Lion Club, Tupper Lake Snowmobile Club, Adirondack International Speedway and most recently, the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department.
With a flat entrance fee of $25 per person, which covers all class participation, the registration fees and a “helmet pass” for extra cash and pocket change have typically yielded around $1,000 each weekend, Ms. Caringi said. All profits are then donated to the host organization.
“We did this as a way of getting the vintage snowmobile back out there,” Ms. Caringi said. “But it’s such a bonus to be able to give a thousand or so dollars back to the community.”
Last weekend, ADK Outlaws raised $1,037 for its host, the Tupper Lake Snowmobile Club, she said. Total funds for Heuvelton Fire had not been calculated at the time of this report, though Fire Chief Travis Wood said the department appreciates the opportunity to collaborate on recreation events in every season — lawn mower racing on the oval track in the summer and snowmobile events in the winter. “It’s nice to know that we have support from the community and from the communities around us,” Chief Wood said as he stood watching the races and overseeing the concession stand with other officers.
Among the competitors, many are from Northern New York, but a portion of registrants travel across state lines to join the ADK Outlaws.
Seven or eight people drive from Pennsylvania each weekend, Ms. Caringi said, and others arrive from New Jersey.
“It’s just a lot of fun, getting to play around in the snow we sometimes don’t have in Pennsylvania,” said Jorden Intrieri, who became involved in the sport over the last year after supporting her partner from the sidelines. The pair travels from Harrisburg for the Adirondack snow, bringing six snowmobiles for use in different classes.
New faces emerge every weekend, Ms. Caringi said, but the majority of the vintage snowmobile hobbyists have been active for years, some for decades.
The now-vintage sleds were newly manufactured when he was a kid, Mr. Green said. And for 30 years, he has tinkered with snowmobiles of all types, adjusting the sleds to maximize their potential.
“You can’t tell how far you can go with it until you go beyond what you thought was possible,” he said.
