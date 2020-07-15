SYRACUSE — Jervonne Harris, 41, of Hampton, Va., has been sentenced to serve 35 months in prison for conspiring to distribute marijuana and money laundering, according to United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith and Kevin Kelly, Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations.
Harris admitted that between May 2017 and August 2017 he received bulk quantities of marijuana from a source of supply on the Akwesasne Mohawk Reservation. Harris sold the marijuana he received to customers in Virginia, and sent the proceeds from those sales back to his source of supply by courier and wire transfer.
As part of his guilty plea, Harris admitted to distributing about 57 kilograms of marijuana.
In addition to his term of imprisonment, the court also sentenced Harris to six years of supervised release and ordered him to pay a judgment in the amount of $250,800.
