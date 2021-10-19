OGDENSBURG — A virtual debate will take place next week for the eight candidates running for three seats on Ogdensburg City Council.
The debate will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29, at the City Council chambers at City Hall. Participating are incumbents Michael B. Powers, Daniel E. Skamperle, Nichole L. Kennedy and five challengers — Esbon “EJ” Worden, Robert Edie, Richard Breen, Ron Lesperance and write-in candidate Dennis Mehaffy.
Radio personality Dawn Merz will be the moderator.
The public can register to view the debate at wdt.me/OgdDebate21. Listen-only mode can be activiated by calling 1-415-655-0052 and entering meeting ID: 425-141-171.
Questions for the debate must be submitted prior to the event by emailing Ogd2021debate@yahoo.com and must be received no later than 4 p.m. Oct. 28. For those who do not have access to email, questions may be submitted in a sealed envelope and put in the drop box at Ogdensburg City Hall. Please write “Debate” on the envelope. All submissions must be from registered voters currently residing in the city of Ogdensburg and must include the full name and physical address of the individual submitting the question, as well as the general topic of the question.
Organizers say that in order to keep the discussion focused and allow all candidates an equal opportunity to express their views, topics will be: Sales tax/property tax/assessments; future community goals and economic growth; budget items/staffing levels; and ethical governance and social media use.
Topics will be selected in random order by the moderator. The moderator will randomly select two questions from all questions received in each of the four broad categories, and all candidates will be given an opportunity to answer the questions. Each candidate will have an opportunity to answer a total of eight questions during the course of the debate, with up to two-minute responses.
Candidates will be seated in random order, and no electronic devices will be allowed past the council chamber door.
All guidelines, debate format and rules were developed in consultation with the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections.
