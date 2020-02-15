A couple hundred thousand fewer people visited state parks in the north country last year than in 2018, state officials said.
Officials blame the record-high Lake Ontario and upper St. Lawrence River water levels for the drop in visits to state-owned parks, golf courses and boat launches in the region. While some parks and facilities, including a few bordering the lake and river, welcomed more visits last year than in 2018, most experienced declines ranging between hundreds to tens of thousands of visits, primarily those on the water. Several parks offer campgrounds, beaches and docks, some of which were partially inundated.
All 34 parks and facilities managed by the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation in the Thousand Islands region, which includes Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Clinton counties, netted about 170,000 fewer visits than in 2018. A visit is considered a stop by one or more people at a time. The north country parks and facilities recorded 1.57 million visits last year, down from 1.74 million visits in 2018.
“High water issues in that region had an impact on parks attendance,” wrote parks office spokesman Brian Nearing in an email.
Tourism officials have claimed that the state parks system helps draw travelers who spend money at local businesses. Therefore, fewer people who visit state parks results in less tourist spending in the local economy.
The five state parks that brought the most visitors in 2018 — Wellesley Island, Southwick Beach, Robert Moses, Westcott Beach and Whetstone Gulf — all experienced a drop in visits ranging from hundreds to tens of thousands. Whetstone Gulf State Park, Lowville, experienced the largest drop in visits between last year and 2018, going from 106,384 visits in 2018 to 42,067 last year.
A few state-owned parks and facilities located on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River that saw an uptick in visits include the St. Lawrence State Park and Golf Course, Ogdensburg, Robert G. Wehle State Park, Henderson, Burnham Point State Park, Cape Vincent, and Mary Island State Park, Wellesley Island. Other parks and facilities not abutting the lake and river that experienced an increase in visitors included the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site and Black River Trail, Watertown.
The significant drop in visits to north country state parks bucks the trend of increased park attendance statewide in 2019.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday announced that all state-owned parks, historic sites, campgrounds, golf courses and trails welcomed a combined 77.1 million visits last year, up by almost 3 million over the 74 million in 2018. The governor and his office attributed the uptick in part to investments made to improve various parks in recent years, an extended swimming season at some parks, one of which was Robert Moses, Massena, and the boom in tourism.
Despite the drop in visitation to north country parks and facilities, Mr. Nearing said Gov. Cuomo’s August decision to cut camping and entrance fees for 30 state parks by half resulted in an increase in campground use for 22 north country parks from 2018 to last year.
“Under that program, stays at the 22 state parks (office-owned) campgrounds in the Thousand Island region increased slightly in 2019, with total nights stayed at 152,279,” he wrote. The total nights stayed in north country campgrounds was 151,611 in 2018.
State-owned parks and facilities in the north country had remained open to visitors despite the high waters, although the waves and climbing waters had reduced access to certain portions within some of them.
By the numbers
Visits to north country state parks:
— 2019: 1,565,721
— 2018: 1,736,899
— Difference: 171,178
Top five visited state parks and facilities in 2019:
— Wellesley Island State Park: 200,937 (down from 222,841 in 2018)
— Robert Moses State Park, Massena: 114,065 (down from 114,462 in 2018)
— Westcott Beach State Park, Henderson: 106,727 (down from 112,096 in 2018)
— Black River Trail, Watertown: 104,340 (up from 101,404 in 2018)
— Robert G. Wehle State Park, Henderson: 84,845 (up from 76,479 in 2018)
