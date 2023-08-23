Village agrees to road paving for towns of Massena, Louisville

The village of Massena has agreed to assist the towns of Massena and Louisville a with paving project. The work was originally scheduled to be completed by the St. Lawrence County Highway Department. But, Highway Superintendent Donald Chambers said his staff had been assisting towns with paving projects throughout the summer and they needed to start focusing on county roads before the paving season was over. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — The village of Massena has agreed to assist the towns of Massena and Louisville a with road paving project.

The work was originally scheduled to be completed by the St. Lawrence County Highway Department. But, Highway Superintendent Donald Chambers said his staff had been assisting towns with paving projects throughout the summer and they needed to start focusing on county roads before the paving season was over.

