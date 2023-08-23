MASSENA — The village of Massena has agreed to assist the towns of Massena and Louisville a with road paving project.
The work was originally scheduled to be completed by the St. Lawrence County Highway Department. But, Highway Superintendent Donald Chambers said his staff had been assisting towns with paving projects throughout the summer and they needed to start focusing on county roads before the paving season was over.
Mayor Gregory M. Paquin said the town of Massena Highway Department had already prepared the road and it was ready to be paved.
“They have asked us to pave it for them. Obviously, they would reimburse us at the rate that I said the county does. So, we would be doing that for the town of Massena and the town of Louisville,” he told village trustees.
He said Department of Public Works Superintendent Marty G. Miller would draw up an agreement similar to the one used between the county and municipalities.
“We’ll do one with the town of Massena and we’ll do one with the town of Louisville as well,” Paquin said.
Miller said he had already talked with the highway superintendents for both towns and had set up a date to do the work.
“I do think it’s important that we need to be a good neighbor. If the shoe was on the other foot, I would hope that somebody would step in and help us out,” he said. ‘Hopefully there’s a bigger plan here that can come out of this moving forward for projects like this.”
“We’re all one big community, whether it’s the town of Massena, the town of Louisville. We’re all kind of interlocked. So, I think it’s best that we start looking out for each other and start working together more collaboratively on projects,” he said.
He said Miller had suggested that, in the future, the village and towns of Massena and Louisville jointly rent a paver each year and work together to take care of the roads.
“I think in the long run it would save everyone some money and some time,” Paquin said.
For this summer, the county highway superintendent said they’ve had a higher-than-normal number of requests to assist local municipalities, and they’ve had break off and start focusing on county roads before the summer was over.
“We’ve been paving for towns since the end of May, and the demand for our service is more than what we can accomplish with our crews. I think with the sales tax situation being in the positive direction, we’re seeing a larger investment by each municipality. Basically, every town has been able to do more than normal. It’ not that we’re not working with the towns, but the volume this year that’s been requested of us is beyond our ability,” Chambers said.
He said they’ve been putting off paving county roads this year because of that demand from the towns and villages. But, now it’s time to focus on them.
“There is only so much that we can get done with our paving crew. A lot of this is done with shared services, but I also have to get the county roads done,” he said. “Certainly it is our intention to help out the towns as much as we can. But, we’ve also had to spend the entire summer so far working on town roads. We have our projects to do as well.”
Chambers said he was glad to see that the village of Massena was able to help out the towns of Massena and Louisville.
“That’s what it’s about if we can all work together and we get it done,” he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.