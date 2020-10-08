CANTON — The newest vehicle in SUNY Canton’s Automotive Technology fleet was donated by Volkswagen of America.
Students can now practice their skills on a 2018 Atlas and have already pulled the full-size SUV into the college’s state-of-the-art lab to perform diagnostic testing.
“These vehicles will be essential in assisting the next generation of Volkswagen technicians to interact with and learn the latest technology that is part of our exciting model lineup,” said John E. Peterson, Volkswagen director of fixed operations, who serves as an advisory board member for the college’s Automotive program and is a 1981 alumnus.
SUNY Canton Associate Professor Brandon J. Baldwin said late-model donations play an imperative role in education, especially with significant advances accompanying each new model year.
“Modern vehicles allow students to earn their professional certifications on cars that they will see in the field,” he said. “It truly benefits the dealers to expose their future technicians to the latest vehicles available. We thank John Peterson for taking an active part in aiding in the development of our program.”
The donation was part of the automaker’s “Drive Bigger” initiative. SUNY Canton was one of three colleges in New York to receive an Atlas and will be collaborating with area dealerships on supplemental assistance and instruction.
According to the manufacturer, the vehicle allows students to train on Volkswagen’s Offboard Diagnostic Information System used to identify issues and perform updates.
