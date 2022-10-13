STOCKHOLM — All 15 St. Lawrence County Legislature terms end this year. Five of those seats feature a contested race in November’s election.
In District 11, Democrat Timothy A. Vollmer, a software developer, faces Republican businessman Glenn J. Webster.
District 11 Legislator Suzanne M. Fiacco, D-Stockholm, is not seeking reelection. The District 11 seat represents the town of Stockholm and part of the town of Potsdam.
Over the phone Wednesday, Mr. Vollmer said he connects with the world of agriculture as well as tech — two of the most important sectors in the county.
“I grew up on a third-generation family farm outside Syracuse, and my mom came from a dairy family in Pennsylvania,” he said. “I always had that farming background growing up.”
He came to the north country in 2004 for college, where he studied engineering, and has worked as a software developer at Frazer Computing for the last 11 years.
“If you look at a lot of big businesses in the county, many of them deal with either farming or technology, and I’ve dipped my toes in both,” he said.
Particularly his technical background would be a useful addition to the legislature, he thinks.
“It’s important to have a diversity of backgrounds in the legislature, and right now they’re missing someone with a strong technical background,” he said.
He feels the lack of technical prowess in the boardroom allows certain issues to proceed unscrutinized, which is a disservice to the county.
Ultimately, Mr. Vollmer is running for the seat because he cares about his community, and feels driven to serve it.
“I’ve been looking for a way to do something for community service for a while now, and though I did charity walks and runs, I was looking to get more involved,” he said.
His interest in economic and public policy persuaded him he should run for something, but he didn’t know what, until he was asked to run for this seat.
“When the local Democratic committee asked me to run, it was a humbling experience, but one I took very seriously, and I came to see this as the opportunity I’ve been looking for to give back,” he said. “I feel I have the skillset to do a lot of good at the county level, and if that’s what my community needs me to do, then that’s what I’m going to do.”
One of his top priorities if elected would be to address staffing issues across county departments.
“One of the most urgent things we’re seeing now is staffing issues,” he said. Child Protective Services, he said, could still use more staff to bring down caseloads, and the county jail needs more people, too.
He wants to expand home-heating subsidies as well. “For a small upfront cost, the county can do a lot more to help people heat their home not only this winter, but every winter moving forward,” he said.
His main priority is helping people. “I’m not running because I have an agenda I want to push,” he said. “I’m running because I want to help people here in the county.”
Over the phone Wednesday, Mr. Webster stressed his closeness to the community he hopes to serve.
“I have lived here my whole life, so I know the issues,” Mr. Webster said.
He operates a variety of local businesses, including Webster’s Food Service, a laundromat, a hair salon and property rentals. Doing so has made him fluent and proficient in the business world.
“I’ve done everything for my businesses, including budgets, advertisements, problem solving, taxes, mortgages and business decisions,” he said. He feels his business experience would make him an asset in the legislature. He has political experience, too.
From 2018 until earlier this year when his term expired, he served as a Norwood village trustee.
“Between employee issues and town issues, I learned a lot, and that’s why I feel so much more confident going to legislative meetings now,” he said. “It’s the same thing on a different scale.”
He knows government operates differently than private business, but still he hopes to get things done more efficiently.
“My biggest problem is that government moves slowly, and I’m used to jumping in with both feet and getting stuff done,” he said.
Ascending to the legislature from a role in the village seemed like a natural evolution in his political career.
“I want to serve my county in a different capacity,” he said, offering some advice for those who similarly want to see change. “We all need to get off the couch and get involved, whether it’s running for office or voting or supporting local organizations.”
Being a businessman, his legislative priority would be to tighten up the fiscal situation in the county.
“They’re doing a good job fiscally,” he said, but noted it could always be better.
Another issue for him is transparency — not just from the legislature, but from the community.
“I would love to see more people get involved. We hardly see any people show up to the meetings unless they have a specific problem, so we need to hear more from our constituents on what they want,” he said.
As for the legislature, he said, “I know they have a lot of executive sessions, and sometimes that’s necessary, but a lot of information needs to come out into the public before decisions get made.”
Mr. Webster also wants to see greener energy sources, be they electric, wind, solar or geothermal.
“The biggest thing for me though,” he said, “is trying to make this county a better place for my children, grandchildren and my community. There’s no other way to do it but to work hard and get involved.”
