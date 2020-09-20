CANTON — Partridge Run Golf and Country Club recently hosted the 5th annual Volunteer Transportation Center St. Lawrence County Golf Tournament to benefit the Volunteer Transportation Center, Inc. (VTC). The event, held Aug. 21, raised $6,000 to benefit services provided by the VTC in St. Lawrence County.
“We are extremely grateful to those who participated in this year’s tournament, which was held in a year very different from any other,” said Jeremiah S. Papineau, Director of Communications and Foundation Director for the VTC in a press release. “We had 13 teams, which is down from previous years, but definitely understandable given what’s going on in the world.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was held later than its traditional July date. In order to follow New York State mandates and to adhere to CDC guidelines, the VTC provided hand sanitizer and masks for any participants who needed them and emphasized a need to practice social distancing. Participants were also instructed to follow protocols put in place by Partridge Run Golf and Country Club.
“This event is a crucial fundraiser for the services we provide and we knew we needed to host it but wanted to make sure we were doing so responsibly,” said Mr. Papineau.
The tournament, which followed a captain and crew format, saw the team from Community Bank, N.A., led by Sean Despaw, take first place and a team led by Sam Purington take second place. Both teams donated their winnings back to the Volunteer Transportation Center.
This year’s tournament was underwritten by Excellus BlueCross Blue Shield, Watertown Savings Bank, and Benefit Services Group. Additional sponsors included: Albatross Level ($750) - The Arc of Jefferson-St. Lawrence and The Kinney Drugs Foundation; Eagle Level ($500) - Community Bank, N.A.; Birdie Level ($250) - Rose & Kiernan Insurance, St. Lawrence Health System, SeaComm Federal Credit Union, Cerebral Palsy Association of North Country, and Community Health Center of the North Country. Sponsors at the Par Level ($100) included MacFadden, Dier, & Leonard Insurance Agency; J.C. Merriman Inc.; Pinto, Mucenski, Hooper, Van House & Co. Certified Public Accountants, P.C.; Mort Backus and Sons Inc.; and GYMO Architecture, Engineering, & Land Surveying.
Raffle prizes were donated by 3 Bears Gluten Free Bakery and Café, Arby’s, Asian Buffet & Mongolian Grill, Baxter’s One Stop Automotive, Bella Brooke Vineyard, Bicknell Building Supply, Burger King, Center for Sight, Char’s Bar, Cindy’s Cake Shop, Coakley’s Ace Hardware, Dashnaw’s Pizzeria, Five Guys, Flying Lotus Yoga Center & Juice Bar, Griff’s Beverage Center, In-Law Brewing Company, Jreck Subs, Kay Zimmer, Lorna Oppedisano, Massena-Memorial Hospital Foundation, McDonald’s, NAPA Auto Parts, Nature’s Storehouse, Northern Credit Union, Pepsi Cola-Ogdensburg Bottlers, Potsdam Food Co-Op, Price Chopper, Rex Hardware, Riverside Liquors, St. Lawrence County Dairy Princess Program, Spanky’s, Spirits of Downtown, SwingTime Mini Golf, T&R Wines and Liquors, Tim Horton’s, Tractor Supply Co., White’s Flowers, Wight & Patterson and Ye Olde Liquors.
Mr. Papineau also thanked the hard work of the VTC’s St. Lawrence County Advisory Committee, which consists of Alexa Goolden, Casandra Dodd, Sommer Giordano, Kay Zimmer, Rachel LaPoint, Ray Babowicz, Ray DeSilva, Michelle Richards, Christine Richardson and Lisa Waite.
