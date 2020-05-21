190528190382375.jpg

Flags will be placed on the graves of military veterans in Ogdensburg this year, but the annual parade has been canceled. Tom Graser/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Volunteers are needed Saturday to place flags on the graves of veterans in cemeteries in Ogdensburg.

Allen E. Mooney, who has been organizing Memorial Day events in Ogdensburg for 30 years is asking volunteers to meet him at Notre Dame Cemetery at 9 a.m.

“It should be a nice day,” Mr. Mooney said. “Just wear comfortable walking shoes.”

There are more than 2,000 flags to place he said.

If anybody has any questions about how they can help, they can always contact Mr. Mooney at 315-393-7904.

On Memorial Day, Mr. Mooney will organize a small party of people to go to the Ogdensburg Cemetery to place wreathes, lower the flag to half-staff and have a quiet ceremony. It will not be open to the public.

The traditional soup and sandwich lunch at the American Legion Post 69 has been canceled, he said.

