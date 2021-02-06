POTSDAM —the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad is looking for volunteers to join it’s 25 dedicated volunteers in serving the community.
For 65 years, the Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad (PVRS) has provided emergency medical and rescue services to the village and town of Potsdam, the village of Norwood, and parts of the towns of Pierrepoint and Stockholm. The rescue squad responds to an averages 1, 800 calls annually.
Volunteers must be at least 18-years-old, have a valid, unrestricted New York State driver’s license, and be physically and mentally capable of performing the duties of a PVRS member. For more information visit www.pvrs.org/volunteer/
